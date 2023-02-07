Lakers Trade Rumors: Westbrook, Draft Picks for Mike Conley, Malik Beasley Discussed

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz have reportedly emerged as a potential trade suitor for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported the Lakers and Jazz have discussed the framework of a trade that would send Mike Conley and Malik Beasley to Los Angeles in exchange for Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks. The Jazz would likely buy Westbrook out from the remainder of his contract.

While there has been increased pressure by fans and LeBron James to make a roster move ahead of the deadline, it would be a surprise if this is the deal the Lakers ultimately pulled off.

They have rejected variations of this trade—two high-quality veteran role players for Westbrook and their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks—dating back to the summer. The Indiana Pacers reportedly floated Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, a superior offer, for that same trade package for months. The Lakers rejected the offer, and the Pacers have since signed Turner to a contract extension.

The front office aggressively pursued a trade for Kyrie Irving before he was sent to the Dallas Mavericks, and James expressed frustration that the Lakers were unable to get a deal done.

"I can't sit here and say I'm not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent, but [also] someone that I had great chemistry with, and know I got great chemistry with on the floor, that can help you win championships, in my mind, in my eyes," James told ESPN's Michael Wilbon. "But my focus is shifted now. My focus is shifted back to where it should be and that's this club now and what we have in the locker room."

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported Nets governor Joe Tsai preferred to not send Irving to the Lakers because that was believed to be the All-Star guard's preferred destination. Tsai and Irving had a contentious relationship throughout the latter's tenure in Brooklyn.

Conley and Beasley would provide some additional help to the Lakers backcourt, but they're not the type of splash that would put the Lakers in a position to make a deep playoff run. At this point, the Lakers seem more likely to be conservative through the trade deadline.