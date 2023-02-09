AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 8

2 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Konosuke Takeshita had an opportunity to pay off what had been a magical start to his AEW career by defeating world champion MJF in a eliminator match to kick off Wednesday's Dynamite.

As great as the young Japanese star has been, though, The Salt of the Earth was that much better.

MJF withstood the arsenal of a game striker, not to mention a self-inflicted knee injury caused by a missed knee drop, to tap Takeshita out with an armbar that exploited the babyface's own left arm injury.

This was a fantastic, succinct match that did not overstay its welcome but jam-packed a ton of action into a 20-minute window.

Takeshita once again performed up to the moment but it was MJF's command of his work, as well as the audience, that really enhanced the contest.

The crowd was all over him for his cheap heel tactics, be it rolling to the floor to avoid further punishment or draping his foot over the bottom rope at the opportune time, breaking up the pin. Whether it was showing off his in-ring psychology or physical attributes, such as the above backflip spot, he was on fire here and proved that he could miss two months of ring time and come back as good as he has ever been.

The win all but ensures that MJF will enter Revolution as the AEW champion while Bryan Danielson will have the opportunity to cash his ticket to that pay-per-view and a one-hour Iron Man Match later in the show.

If Danielson and Rush have a match as good as what MJF and Takeshita had to start the night, this show is going to instantly rank among the best in-ring episodes in Dynamite history.

Result

MJF defeated Takeshita

Grade

A

Top Moments