AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 8

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 8February 9, 2023
Championships dominated the conversation Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite as nearly every match on the night's jam-packed card carried title implications, none bigger than the showdown between Bryan Danielson and Rush.
A win for The American Dragon would earn him a shot at the AEW World Championship and a 60-Minute Iron Man Match against MJF. A loss would send him to the back of the line, a month's worth of grueling battles wasted.
Did Danielson achieve his goal, or did the evil, scarf-wearing champion have the last laugh by way of a Rush victory?
Find out with this recap of the February 7 broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite (c) vs. AR Fox and Top Flight
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Gunns
- AEW World Women's Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. The Bunny
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. MJF
- Bryan Danielson vs. Rush
- The Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet
AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. MJF
- MJF used referee Paul Turner to stunt Takeshita's offensive onslaught, then took the young star down and immediately targeted his left arm.
- MJF attempted to elevate up and over his opponent but Takeshita rocked him with a boot.
- Takeshita paid homage to El Paso's own, the late, great Eddie Guerrero with a frog splash for a dramatic two-count.
- The babyface missed a dive over the top rope, crashing on the floor and continuing to nurse his injured left arm.
- Takeshita rocked MJF with a lariat from the top rope but the champ backflipped and landed on his feet.
- The babyface followed up a rebound lariat with a pin but MJF countered into an armbar.
- "Idiot!" MJF exclaimed as Takeshita used his injured left arm to block a right hand.
Konosuke Takeshita had an opportunity to pay off what had been a magical start to his AEW career by defeating world champion MJF in a eliminator match to kick off Wednesday's Dynamite.
As great as the young Japanese star has been, though, The Salt of the Earth was that much better.
MJF withstood the arsenal of a game striker, not to mention a self-inflicted knee injury caused by a missed knee drop, to tap Takeshita out with an armbar that exploited the babyface's own left arm injury.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
What an exchange between <a href="https://twitter.com/The_MJF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@The_MJF</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Takesoup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@takesoup</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> is LIVE on TBS! <a href="https://t.co/laJ8pbMWc5">pic.twitter.com/laJ8pbMWc5</a>
This was a fantastic, succinct match that did not overstay its welcome but jam-packed a ton of action into a 20-minute window.
Takeshita once again performed up to the moment but it was MJF's command of his work, as well as the audience, that really enhanced the contest.
The crowd was all over him for his cheap heel tactics, be it rolling to the floor to avoid further punishment or draping his foot over the bottom rope at the opportune time, breaking up the pin. Whether it was showing off his in-ring psychology or physical attributes, such as the above backflip spot, he was on fire here and proved that he could miss two months of ring time and come back as good as he has ever been.
The win all but ensures that MJF will enter Revolution as the AEW champion while Bryan Danielson will have the opportunity to cash his ticket to that pay-per-view and a one-hour Iron Man Match later in the show.
If Danielson and Rush have a match as good as what MJF and Takeshita had to start the night, this show is going to instantly rank among the best in-ring episodes in Dynamite history.
Result
MJF defeated Takeshita
Grade
A
Top Moments
AEW World Women's Championship Eliminator Match: Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny
- An ugly finish saw The Bunny potentially injured, leading to a quick finish coming out of the break.
- Saraya and Storm spraypainted Bates backstage, continuing that gimmick right out of 1996 WCW.
AEW Women's champion Jamie Hayter and The Bunny had a brief match Wednesday night that ended abruptly, with Hayter delivering a ripcord lariat and Hayterade for the pinfall victory.
The majority of the bout took place during the commercial break and at one point, an ugly spot appeared to lead to the sudden finish. It was disappointing for The Bunny, who does not get highlighted nearly enough on television. The match also failed to properly spotlight Hayter.
The post-match events saw Renee Paquette interview Saraya and Toni Storm, only for the heels to attack and humiliate Leva Bates by spraypainting an 'L' on her. That, and their ongoing feud with Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD, were easily the bigger takeaway than anything that happened in the potentially injury-shortened match.
Result
Hayter defeated Bunny
Grade
D
Top Moments
Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet Match: Ricky Starks vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society
- Starks quickly dispatched the former 2.0, confirming their status in the hierarchy of JAS members.
- Starks countered a guillotine from Garcia into a sit-out powerbomb but could not follow up with a pinning attempt.
- A masked man blasted Starks with a back elbow on the floor, setting up the finish. He revealed himself to be Chris Jericho after the bell.
To get his hands on Chris Jericho tonight, Ricky Starks would have to battle and defeat three members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Up first: "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, who Starks defeated in relatively short order with a rollup. Next was "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, who suffered the same fate but in much shorter order.
Daniel Garcia was third out and fared better than his teammates as he targeted the midsection of Starks. The young stars of AEW had a solid, competitive mini-match of sorts that saw Garcia control before Starks attempted a comeback.
A back elbow by a masked assailant outside the squared circle allowed Garcia to capitalize and score the win. After the match, the mystery man revealed himself to be Jericho, who saved himself from having to battle Absolute one more time.
This was fine for what it was but there is not a single reason this could not have just been Garcia vs. Starks.
The match would have been better and those two would have had more time to deliver a higher-quality match.
Perhaps more significant than anything that happened here was what appeared to be less of a reaction for Starks than he had enjoyed in previous weeks. Whether that is a reflection of so-so booking on the heels of his championship clash with MJF or a program that is not clicking as some likely hoped it would, it does not change the fact that Starks was among the hottest stars on the show not all that long ago and it can be argued that certainly is not the case right now.
Hopefully, the inevitable rematch with Jericho rectifies that but history suggests the outcome of that match may not be as obvious as one would think and that is problematic.
Result
Starks defeated Parker and Menard; Garcia defeated Starks
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Bryan Danielson vs. Rush
- MJF offered Tony Schiavone significant money to leave the business and the former voice of WCW replied, "I take Venmo," in a funny line.
- Rush walked away, apparently avoiding a tope suicida. Danielson responded by changing course and delivering one anyway.
- Rush cut off Danielson's late surge with a nasty forearm and a straightjacket piledriver for two.
- An exchange of chops descended into the trading of headbutts as the action intensified late.
- After the match, MJF attacked Danielson with the Dynamite diamond ring and applied the devastating armbar. Security physically had to pull him off heading into the break.
MJF, in cahoots with Preston Vance and Jose, did everything in his power to keep Bryan Danielson from making it to the ring for his scheduled match with "El Toro Blanco" Rush, including locking him in his dressing room.
A determined American Dragon shouldered his way out and sprinted to the ring, only to find himself on the defensive and bloodied early.
Nothing would deter Danielson, though, as the best wrestler in the world cashed his ticket to Revolution on Sunday, March 5 and an AEW World Championship Iron Man Match against MJF by way of a Busaiku Knee to the face of Rush.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
Nothing being held back between either of these guys!<br>It's <a href="https://twitter.com/bryandanielson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bryandanielson</a> vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/rushtoroblanco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rushtoroblanco</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> LIVE on TBS! <a href="https://t.co/BsKDqTyS5V">pic.twitter.com/BsKDqTyS5V</a>
This was nothing short of fantastic as Danielson continued to assert his greatness and Rush reminded the world of why he was once considered the future of Ring of Honor. Both men were extraordinary, delivering up to even the loftiest of expectations a match that would have fit perfectly on any pay-per-view card.
It was an intense, hard-hitting affair that saw The American Dragon absorb everything thrown at him before proving his will was strong even when his body may not have been.
The post-match beatdown by MJF was great and built even more heat for the detestable villain ahead of a match with Danielson that should prove to be one of the defining of his young career.
Result
Danielson defeated Rush
Grade
A+
Top Moments
AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. AR Fox and Top Flight
- Fox rolled through a snap mare by Omega and delivered a cutter.
- Fox dove over the top rope and wiped the Bucks out. A second did the same to Omega.
- Fox delivered a 450 splash to Nick Jackson, only to have his pinfall broken up at the last second by Omega.
- Nick delivered a springboard moonsault to wipe out Top Flight at ringside.
- A V-Trigger, followed by the Doctor Bomb, failed to put Fox down for three.
- Fox countered the One-Winged Angel into a rollup for a dangerously close two-count.
Momentum was on the side of Top Flight as Dante and Darius Martin entered Wednesday's AEW World Trios Championship Match alongside partner AR Fox against The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
They scored victories in a recent trios battle royal and in tag team action against the Bucks and sought to make it three in a row by dethroning the champions.
The challengers fell just short, but not without another breakout performance by Fox. The indie veteran seized another opportunity and showed out, begging the question: why did it take so long for someone to give him the chance to showcase his skill on this stage?
Fox was fantastic, hanging with The Elite and appearing to have Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson teetering on the edge of defeat on more than one occasion. Ultimately, Omega was able to outwrestle him late, narrowly escaping with his team's titles via rollup.
Not as good as the opener or the Danielson-Rush match, this was still a wildly effective party match that had the fans invested from the get-go and allowed the challengers to shine. The Elite still feels stale, something no 1970's rock hit will change, but at least they padded the win-loss record here and have another quality match to tout.
Result
The Elite defeated Fox and Top Flight
Grade
B+
Top Moments
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns
- Taz put over both teams for having developed and evolved out of AEW Dark. It is an element of the match that went unexplored because so much was made of Billy Gunn's status as an absentee father or something like that.
- Rare miscommunication from Bowens and Caster did not cost The Acclaimed as all four competitors took each other down with clothesline spots.
- Bowens rocked referee Stefon Smith with a rolling elbow, leading to a rare referee bump.
- Billy hit the ring and momentarily teased a heel turn before Colten rocked him with one of the tag titles.
- Bowens delivered The Arrival and Caster followed with the Mic Drop but Smith's absence prevented them from winning.
Austin and Colten Gunn won the AEW World Tag Team Championship in the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite.
Take a moment to let that sink in.
A solid match between the second-generation stars and The Acclaimed's Max Caster and Anthony Bowens descended into an overbooked mess late, with a referee bump and teased heel turn by Billy Gunn before the ill-advised outcome that saw The Gunns claim gold.
The Acclaimed is one of the most-over acts in any company in pro wrestling and had gone through so much to win the AEW tag titles. Best yet, they were nowhere near close to their popularity diminishing, which means this outcome is even more befuddling.
There will be some that defend the booking of this, suggesting that the screwy nature of the outcome will build heat for The Gunns and set up a return match that will be even hotter as fans anticipate Caster and Bowens getting their titles back.
That is not the impression the finish left, though.
One fan was visibly seen uttering the words, "what the f**k" while the overall tone of the closing moments of the show was one of either confusion or dismay.
Again, not because the crowd was pissed off at The Gunns for cheating by blasting Bowens with a championship to set up the cheap schoolboy rollup, but because the decision to use The Gunns to dethrone The Acclaimed just feels wrong.
Maybe Tony Khan can rectify this and heat up a story quick enough to get fans excited about a rematch for Revolution but as it stands now, this did not get over at all like management likely hoped.
And no amount of TK spin is going to make it so.
Result
The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed to win the tag titles
Grade
C
Top Moments