Predicting the Winners and Losers on Road to WWE WrestleMania 39

On the surface, the idea of a star the magnitude of Seth Rollins working an undercard match with a celebrity might feel like a step down for someone who stole WrestleMania 38 with Cody Rhodes in the best match of the two-night pay-per-view.

When taking into consideration the fact that the celebrity in question is social media star Logan Paul, whose last one-on-one contest came against Roman Reigns in a legitimate Match of the Year candidate at Crown Jewel on November 5, the doom and gloom lifts.

In Paul, Rollins has a mainstream star and enormous personality for his Visionary character to play off. More importantly, he is one of the best wrestlers on the planet and should be able to get a match out of the YouTuber on the level Reigns did.

There will be some who argue Rollins should have been considered for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against The Tribal Chief, and they may not be completely wrong about that.

Reigns is busy elsewhere, though, and without an obvious opponent currently on the roster, Paul is the next best thing for Rollins.

Recent history suggests the social media star will perform up to the moment, which means The Visionary should be ready to deliver another 'Mania classic to negate any disappointment over his place on the card at The Show of Shows.

