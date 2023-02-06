NBA, NBPA Agree to Extend CBA Opt-Out Deadline Until March 31

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NBA announced Monday it reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association to push the deadline to opt out of the collective bargaining agreement from Wednesday to March 31.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted the sides extended the deadline for a second time:

"The NBA's board of governors voted Friday to give the league's labor relations committee the approval to give notice of a June 30 opt-out on a labor deal or extend that opt-out again, sources told ESPN. The league and union's expected decision to extend that date for a second time is rooted in the belief that there's enough common ground in discussions to keep pursuing an early labor deal -- without inviting the uncertainty that would come out of declaring an opt-out."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.