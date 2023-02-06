Cody Rhodes Says WWE Has 'Even Better' Options Than The Rock for WrestleMania

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might be the biggest crossover star in WWE history, but Cody Rhodes doesn't believe WrestleMania 39 requires the services of The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

In an interview with the Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy, Rhodes argued the current storytelling on WWE programming, most notably the long-term arc involving Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns, can more than carry WrestleMania.

"With all the respect in the world to one of the GOATs, The Rock, it looks like the options we have here within the roster are even better because of the stories that are happening," he said.

There's no question putting The Rock on the card would bring a ton of buzz to WrestleMania, but Rhodes is echoing what has often been a common refrain whenever a notable legend is mentioned as a possibility for a part-time or one-off role.

WWE has reached a point where it doesn't need to cash in on nostalgia. The company just reported fourth-quarter earnings of $325.3 million and record-setting year-end revenues of $1.3 billion from 2022.

WrestleMania has also achieved enough name recognition to where you can throw just about anybody in the main event and it will still be the highest-grossing show of the year.

From a creative side, inserting The Rock into a headline spot this year would also be a miscalculation.

Zayn's journey to becoming a top star on the main roster has been one of WWE's most engaging stories in years.

Once his allegiance with The Bloodline started gaining steam, it quickly became apparent how things would end. Still, that didn't make it any less meaningful when Zayn swung a steel chair into Roman Reigns' back at the Royal Rumble.

Zayn and Reigns are set to face off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 18.

If that's ultimately the end for the pair in a singles context, then the stage is set for Rhodes to have his career-making moment at WrestleMania. Winning the WWE title is one reason he returned, and now his dream could be realized on the biggest of stages.

Maybe a dream match pitting The Rock vs. Reigns can be done and done right at some point down the road. It's a testament to what WWE is delivering that staging that bout at WrestleMania 39 could be deemed a downgrade.