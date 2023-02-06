Pascal Siakam Rumors: 'Hefty Skepticism' That Raptors Will Trade PF amid Nets Buzz

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are fielding interest in multiple players ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, but the team reportedly isn't interested in moving one of its All-Stars.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "there remains hefty skepticism among league personnel the Raptors will actually move All-Star forward Pascal Siakam this week despite interest" from teams such as the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooklyn already made a major move this week by shipping point guard Kyrie Irving along with power forward Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, small forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks. There have been indications that the team isn't done making moves trying to improve its roster.

Earlier Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Nets "have also been described to me as a team with Pascal Siakam interest," but he noted that "signals entering the final week of trade season have reflected a reluctance" by the Raptors to move him.

Toronto is considered to be one of the key teams to watch as the trade deadline approaches, as the team has multiple players with team-friendly contracts who have drawn interest around the league. Along with Siakam, All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet and young wing players O.G. Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. have been the subjects of trade speculation.

Siakam leads the team with averages of 24.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while also adding 6.2 assists. However, the Raptors have been inconsistent and sit in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 25-30 record.

Toronto is coming off back-to-back victories, including a surprising win over the talented Memphis Grizzlies. There is a chance the Raptors will look to keep their core together in hopes of turning things around after the All-Star break.

Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs (14-39) on Wednesday.