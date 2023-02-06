Kyrie Irving Rumors: Star 'Had a Lot of Interest' in Suns Prior to Trade to Mavericks

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving was enthusiastic about a possible trade to the Phoenix Suns before the Dallas Mavericks agreed to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast (15:40 mark) there "was absolutely a feel that Kyrie had a lot of interest in the Suns," which partially led Phoenix to contemplate a move.

Irving's arrival would've given the Suns one of the NBA's most dynamic backcourts. He and Devin Booker are each averaging 27.1 points per game.

Alas, this deal may not have gotten off the ground.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Suns were prepared to trade Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and a first-round pick to Brooklyn in order to land the eight-time All-Star. Phoenix began losing interest when it became clear more first-rounders would be required.

From the Nets' perspective, a package headlined by Paul and Crowder probably wasn't all that attractive.

Crowder has yet to play this season as he and the Suns have been engaged in a standoff with the hope of finding him a new home. Any team that acquires the 32-year-old has to assume he'll need time to ramp up to meaningful action, and that's less than ideal when we're nearly at the All-Star break.

Paul, meanwhile, is continuing to lose a step. The 37-year-old is putting up 13.8 points and 8.6 assists per game, his worst output so far through his three years with the Suns. The 12-time All-Star also has a $30.8 million salary for next season and a $15.8 million partial guarantee for 2024-25.

Getting Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie from the Mavericks is arguably a better haul for Brooklyn in the short term, and it leaves the team with better flexibility if Kevin Durant requests a trade and triggers a full rebuild.

Speaking of Durant, the Suns may not be too heartbroken to have missed out on Irving.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Phoenix is "prepared to pursue" a trade for KD if he becomes available.