Windhorst: I Don't Think Bulls Will 'Surrender' in Zach LaVine Deadline Trade Talks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been the subject of trade interest from around the league, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst doesn't believe there's a good chance he gets moved before Thursday's deadline.

"I don't think the Bulls are trading LaVine, and if they do, I'll have egg on my face," Windhorst declared on the Hoop Collective podcast. "I mean, there's some package they will trade him for. I don't think the Bulls will surrender."

LaVine was not selected to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2020, but he's still having a solid season with averages of 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Last Thursday, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks have "consistently been mentioned by league personnel as holding motivations to land LaVine" if Chicago decides to trade him.

The 27-year-old is in the first year of a five-year, $215.2 million contract extension, but he hasn't been effective for a Chicago team that ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 25-27 record. This is the second straight year that he's seen his scoring average drop, as well as his efficiency, as he's shooting just 46.3 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.

With a middling roster that hasn't been able to compete against elite teams consistently, the Bulls could be ready to make some significant changes. However, trading LaVine after signing him to an extension last offseason would be a massive surprise, which explains Windhorst's skepticism.

Veteran shooting guard DeMar DeRozan is the other player on Chicago's roster who would garner a significant return in a trade, so perhaps the team explores moving him as opposed to LaVine.