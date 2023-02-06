NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam Interest Nets in 3-Team Kyrie Trade

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors may end up being involved with the Brooklyn Nets as a third team in the deal that will send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, one of the "possibilities for expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade" before it becomes official would be Brooklyn "packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet."

Stein added that the Nets are also interested in Pascal Siakam, although the Raptors may be less willing to move him.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided more context to the fluid situation:

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Sunday that the Nets agreed to send Irving and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks in exchange for Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

Yet the idea of the Nets finding a trade with the Raptors came up in the aftermath, as Ian Begley of SNY reported "in their conversations on Kyrie Irving, members of the organization also touched base with Toronto about a subsequent deal."

Such a trade may rest on the Raptors' decision about whether they are going to sell with an eye on the future.

They are 25-30 and a half-game behind the Washington Wizards for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, which doesn't sound like a legitimate contender. However, VanVleet, Siakam, Scottie Barnes and O.G. Anunoby form quite a core that could challenge some teams atop the standings.

From the Nets' perspective, acquiring a veteran like VanVleet or Siakam with a championship pedigree would be a signal they plan on competing for a title this season even after moving Irving.

Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the league, and there would be far worse supporting casts than one that featured one of the Raptors players, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Seth Curry and others.

Brooklyn is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings at 32-20 even though Durant has missed plenty of time with injury. Getting him back and healthy and adding someone from the Raptors could be a pathway to a deep playoff run.

And it could all depend on how the conversations unfold ahead of Thursday's deadline.