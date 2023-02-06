Knicks Rumors: NY Hasn't Shown Interest in Attaching Picks in Evan Fournier Trade

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The New York Knicks "haven't expressed any interest in attaching draft picks" to Evan Fournier to shed his contract, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported Monday.

Fournier will count $18.9 million against the salary cap next season and has a $19 million club option for 2024-25.

On Saturday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported New York was discussing a trade with the Utah Jazz that would send Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft pick compensation out west for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Scotto noted the Jazz wanted "the equivalent of a first-round pick" for each of Beasley and Vanderbilt.

The Knicks have $151.3 million committed to player salaries for 2023-24. Even if they were to flip Fournier for a player on an expiring contract, clearing that money from the books would have limited impact since the salary cap is expected to be $134 million.

The 30-year-old Fournier is having one of the worst seasons of his career. He has made just 22 appearances, having fallen out of the rotation for long stretches.

If Fournier has become a distressed asset, then holding on to him might be New York's smartest play.

As Katz noted, the Knicks are handcuffed with what they can do in free agency. Keeping Fournier and what amounts to his expiring deal might be beneficial for salary-matching purposes if the front office pursues a big trade.

There's also a chance the 6'6" wing will rebuild his stock in the second half. He shot 6-of-11 from the field and had 17 points in New York's 108-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Maybe he can do that with enough frequency the rest of the way to convince a suitor of his value as a secondary scorer off the bench.