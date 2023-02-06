Woj: Nets Exploring Ways to Include 3rd Team in Kyrie Irving Trade with Mavericks

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks made the biggest splash ahead of Thursday's trade deadline by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets, but the deal reportedly isn't official.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are exploring ways to include a third team in the trade. Wojnarowski noted that the two-way deal would be made official in the "next couple of hours" unless Brooklyn is successful in finding another trade partner to include in the transaction.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon added that Dallas "needs the deal done today," as the team plans on bringing Irving in for Tuesday's practice so he could make his team debut on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wojnarowski named the Toronto Raptors as a team to watch, as "many conversations around the league are going through" the franchise up north.

The Nets acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in exchange for Irving and veteran power forward Markieff Morris. By trading Irving, Brooklyn's status as a title contender takes a significant blow, so it makes sense that the team is looking for other ways to remain in contention.

At 32-20, the Nets are clinging to fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn has been working through the absence of star forward Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined since he sprained his MCL on Jan. 8. The team is surely hoping to have pieces in place when Durant returns for the push to the postseason.

If the Nets are unable to further improve their roster prior to Thursday's trade deadline, they run the risk of Durant requesting to be traded once again. The 34-year-old had rescinded his trade request this past offseason, but he surely wasn't expecting to lose his top running mate during the year.