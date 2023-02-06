Report: Jason Rowley Resigns as Suns President After Workplace Misconduct Allegations

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Jason Rowley has resigned as the Phoenix Suns' president and CEO, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

In September, the NBA announced the findings of an investigation into the workplace culture within the Suns. Majority governor Robert Sarver was suspended from official team activities for one year as a result of the inquiry.

Holmes reported on Dec. 19 that employees wanted to see other high-ranking officials, including Rowley held to account as well:

"In interviews with more than two dozen current and former Suns employees, ESPN confirmed specific accounts of alleged misconduct by Rowley and other Suns executives in the report — and uncovered additional allegations, including verbal abuse of employees, mistreatment of pregnant and postpartum employees, and other instances of retaliation and intimidation."

Wachtell Lipton, the law firm tasked with investigating the Suns, published its full report in conjunction with the NBA's initial announcement.

The report cited one female employee who "faced difficulty in trying to get her maternity leave approved and was fired shortly after she returned from maternity leave." The firm said that multiple male Suns executives unsuccessfully attempted to fire the employee while she was on leave.

According to Holmes, Rowley was one of the executives in question.

Wachtell Lipton listed a separate incident, classified as an "institutional failure," that later implicated Rowley based on Holmes' reporting.

A female employee told Suns officials a representative of a team sponsor had grabbed her buttocks during a 2019 event. The organization didn't take any action against the representative, who was allowed to continue working with the woman as well.

Per Holmes, Rowley was among the Suns executives made aware of the allegation.

Holmes' story also included allegations against Rowley that weren't referenced or alluded to by Wachtell Lipton.

He would reportedly grow angry with security officials when he attempted to circumvent lines in the arena and wasn't wearing the necessary credentials. He allegedly demanded one employee be fired after getting stopped at a 2020 concert at Footprint Center.

The Suns issued a statement to Holmes saying his reporting had "factual inaccuracies and/or [was] deprived of important context necessary to understand the totality of situations that are complicated and matters of some dispute."

Rowley's departure comes as Mat Ishbia is expected to soon assume control of the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury.