Examining Malik Beasley's Projected Impact on Lakers Offense, Rotation After Trade

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran shooting guard Malik Beasley believes he can make a significant impact on both ends of the court with the Los Angeles Lakers:

Beasley was part of the three-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and brought him, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers. Though he wasn't the biggest name in the deal, Beasley could be a difference-maker.

A seventh-year swingman out of Florida State, Beasley was deployed mostly as a sixth man by Utah this season. In 55 games with 13 starts, he's been an effective contributor with averages of 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Beasley has proved he can light it up when given the opportunity. After the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired him from the Denver Nuggets midway through the 2019-20 season, he averaged 20.7 points in 14 games. He followed that up with an average of 19.6 points in 37 appearances in 2020-21.

Minnesota dealt the 26-year-old to Utah last summer in the trade for Rudy Gobert, and he has scored at least 20 points six times this season.

This scoring ability off the bench could take pressure off LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Lakers offense. His outside shooting (38.0 percent for his career on three-pointers) will be valuable to spread the floor.

Los Angeles entered Friday ranked 26th in the NBA with a 33.9 three-point percentage. Westbrook's 29.6 percent notably dragged down the efficiency.

Adding Beasley's ability to defend multiple positions, the Lakers should be much stronger in the second unit.

The guard's contract has a $16.5 million club option next season, giving him motivation to prove himself as a valuable addition.