Report: Luka Dončić to Return from Heel Injury vs. Kings; 1st Game with Kyrie Irving

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings after missing the previous three games with a heel injury, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

It will mark the first game playing alongside Kyrie Irving, who was officially traded from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday and made his debut in Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dončić was ruled out of his team's Feb. 4 game against the Golden State Warriors after suffering a right heel contusion. He didn't travel with the team at the start of the five-game road trip.

He first suffered the injury two days earlier in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans, ruling him out after 22 minutes of game time.

The Mavericks have remained cautious with the four-time All-Star, who missed three games in January due to ankle issues.

Dončić's return gives the team an early look at the rotation that is seeking to compete with the top teams in the Western Conference. The 23-year-old is one of the best offensive players in the NBA, entering the day averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

With Irving now alongside him in the backcourt, Dallas will be a difficult team to defend for the rest of the season.