Ben Simmons Out 2 Games with Knee Injury; Nets Haven't Discussed Ending His Season

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons will miss at least the next two games with a knee injury, head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters Friday.

Vaughn added that the Nets have not had discussions about shutting down Simmons for the remainder of the season.

Simmons had already been ruled out for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls, and now he will miss Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Simmons said he hasn't been fully healthy "all year" and expects to be re-evaluated in a week.

Simmons has been in and out of Brooklyn's lineup this season with various injuries. He most recently missed five games from Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 with a knee ailment.

Simmons' performance has been poor since he sat out the entire 2021-22 campaign while holding out from the Philadelphia 76ers. He was eventually traded to the Nets and didn't suit up due to a back injury.

Simmons returned to the lineup this season, and through 42 games, he's averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

When Simmons is sidelined, Patty Mills and Edmond Sumner typically see more playing time.

The Nets are 34-24 this season, fifth place in the Eastern Conference.