NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Confident' in Jason Kidd Coaching Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

If the Dallas Mavericks did acquire Kyrie Irving to play alongside Luka Dončić, perhaps the biggest test would be for head coach Jason Kidd to handle Irving's personality and the dynamic between two ball-dominant superstars.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have "contemplated" a trade for Irving dating back to last summer, and "all indications" are the team has confidence Kidd would be able to make things work with Dončić if a deal does come together.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.