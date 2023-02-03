Report: Mavericks 'Desperate' to Help Luka Dončić amid Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

If the Dallas Mavericks are going to contend for an NBA title, they're going to need to upgrade their roster around star point guard Luka Dončic, and the franchise realizes that.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Mavericks are "desperate and determined" to get help for Dončic "before he passes out from exhaustion in carrying that franchise."

Dončić is leading a roster that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Wood. While the roster is good, it lacks any sort of star power outside of Dončić.

The Mavericks have been linked to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who reportedly requested a trade on Friday, Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović and Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović this winter.

However, the Mavericks might not be willing to swing a significant offer for Irving. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Mavs, in addition to the Los Angeles Lakers, "are privately expressing limitations on offering significant trade assets" for the star point guard.

Giving up any significant assets for Irving, who will almost certainly be a rental as he's headed for free agency, could alter what the Mavericks view as a bright future ahead. So it's not hard to see why they might be hesitant.

Still, pairing Dončić with Irving would vault the Mavericks to being true title contenders. Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 40 games while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep.

Irving's 27.1 points would rank second on the team behind Dončić's 33.4 points per game.

If the Mavericks ultimately pass on Irving or can't land him in a deal with the Nets, either of the unrelated Bogdanovićs would be a nice upgrade for Dallas.

Bojan Bogdanović is having an impressive season with the Pistons, averaging 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 49 games while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and an impressive 41.6 percent from deep.

While Bogdan Bogdanović's numbers aren't as good, he's still averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27 games while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep.

With the Mavs being linked to a number of players leading up to Thursday's deadline, it's going to be interesting to see what the franchise might do.