Woj: Kyrie Irving Trade Has Lakers, Mavs Hesitant to Offer 'Significant' Assets

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's expected to have numerous suitors.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are "expected to explore the possibility of a deal with Brooklyn," sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, the Lakers and Mavericks "are privately expressing limitations on offering significant trade assets" for the veteran, Wojnarowski added.

Both the Lakers and Mavericks are built to be win-now teams. However, that hasn't worked out for either franchise up to this point.

The Purple and Gold sit 12th in the Western Conference with a 25-28 record, and while the Mavericks are fourth at 28-25, it's hard to envision the franchise competing with the likes of the Denver Nuggets for the West crown.

The Lakers have been eyeing Irving since before he opted in to his contract for the 2022-23 campaign during the offseason. However, L.A. has been hesitant to part with any significant draft capital up to this point because it could greatly impact the future in the post-LeBron James era.

That said, the Lakers could use an upgrade at point guard as Russell Westbrook hasn't worked out as the franchise would have hoped. He's currently being used as a sixth man while Dennis Schröder serves as the team's starter.

As for the Mavericks, they're limited in short-term assets they can offer, but they do have some contracts that could be used to match salary.

Dallas already has Luka Dončić at point guard, but pairing him with Irving could prove to be a worthwhile risk for the Mavs.

It's unclear what the asking price for Irving will be. However, it could be impacted by the fact that he was suspended eight games in November for posting a link to an antisemitic book and film on his social media and initially refusing to denounce antisemitism and apologize.

When Irving rejoined the Nets following his suspension, he issued an apology for the post, writing that he doesn't condone hate speech.

The trade deadline is on Thursday, so if teams are going to make a move for Irving, they're going to have to decide pretty quickly. If the Nets don't move him, though, they'll lose him for nothing in free agency this summer.