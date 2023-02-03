Windhorst: Clippers May Be Skeptical of Kyrie Irving Trade; Fear Upsetting Chemistry

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's going to have no shortage of suitors leading up to the Feb. 9 deadline.

One of those potential suitors is the Los Angeles Clippers as they continue to look at the point guard market. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Friday on NBA Today that the Clippers might be "skeptical" about going after Irving:

"The L.A. Clippers have been the team that has been leading in the pursuit of point guards in this trade deadline market. Now, I think that the Clippers would be skeptical about going for Kyrie Irving and upsetting the balance that they have.

"Having said that, the Clippers have assets that the Nets actually might want. They have players under contract, under control, that actually might get the Nets more interested than an expiring Russell Westbrook contract."

There was plenty of speculation about what the Nets were going to do with Irving leading into the 2022-23 season. He was linked in numerous trade rumors before opting in to his $36.9 million deal.

There had also been questions surrounding Kevin Durant's status with the franchise after he requested a trade, but he came to terms to stay with the Nets and Irving opted in to his contract.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that Irving and the Nets were trying to come to terms on a new contract, but after no deal materialized, the veteran point guard requested a trade.

Irving has been heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers since his status with the Nets became questionable during the offseason. Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times added Friday that he fully expects the Purple and Gold to engage in "serious discussions" with the Nets for Irving.

However, the Clippers should also be considered as a destination because they have been much better than the Lakers this season, are rising up the Western Conference standings and currently sit fifth with a 29-26 record. They are just 2.5 games behind the third-place Sacramento Kings.

Adding Irving to a starting lineup that includes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would undoubtedly make the team a title contender. However, trading players like Terrance Mann, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington and Reggie Jackson could mess with the team's chemistry, which is why they are reportedly skeptical about a move.

Still, if the Clippers do decide to go all-in for Irving, it could benefit them greatly down the stretch as they continue to search for a title.