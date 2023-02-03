Windhorst: 'Not Sure' Nets Want Kyle Lowry $30M Heat Contract in Kyrie Irving Trade

David Jensen/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the franchise on Friday, and he's already being linked to the Miami Heat.

While Kyle Lowry would almost certainly be placed in any package the South Florida franchise has to offer, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on NBA Today that the Nets might not be interested in taking on Lowry's contract

"The trade there would be Kyle Lowry, would be my guess," Windhorst said. "The issue, again, I'm not sure the Nets are crazy about taking on the $30 million on Kyle Lowry's contract."

The Heat have a number of trade chips they could use to acquire Irving, including Lowry, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. Considering Lowry's salary, some of the team's other assets might be more desirable to the Nets.

Lowry is earning $28.3 million this season and is under contract for 2023-24 at $29.7 million. Considering how he's played this season, he wouldn't be worth the price tag for the Nets or any other team looking to contend.

The 36-year-old is averaging 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 44 games while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep.

It's been a pretty steep drop off for Lowry, who averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists last season while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from deep.

Still, if the Heat can somehow offload Lowry while bringing in Irving, they'd become an instant contender in the Eastern Conference. After coming one win shy of the NBA Finals during the 2021-22 campaign, Miami has struggled to a 29-24 record this season.

However, the Heat are still very much in contention for one of the top spots in the East regardless, sitting 8.5 games behind the first-place Boston Celtics and just 2.5 games behind the fifth-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn is likely going to have numerous options to consider in exchange for Irving over the next week. Considering the star point guard didn't give the franchise a list of preferred destinations, it's possible he'll be sent to the highest bidder with the best package.