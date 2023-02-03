Windhorst: Nuggets' Bones Hyland Interests 3-4 Teams Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Three or four NBA teams have interest in Denver Nuggets second-year guard Bones Hyland, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"This is a guy on his rookie contract," Windhorst said on the latest edition of the Hoop Collective podcast with ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Tim MacMahon (at the 39-minute mark). "I've heard three or four teams that already have interest.

"Whether or not they can find a deal, remember, the Nuggets he plays a key role for them. Remember the Nuggets, they're trying to win the whole thing, so they have to be mindful that if they make a move with a rotation player that they get a rotation player back."

The 22-year-old is averaging 12.1 points on 39.9 percent shooting (37.8 percent from three-point range), 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

On paper, it's unclear why the 2021 first-round pick would be dealt, but rumors of discontent exist between the VCU alum and head coach Mike Malone, which both Windhorst and Bontemps referenced.

Windhorst said that Hyland and Malone "were a little bit at odds," but Bontemps followed up with these remarks.

"We are downplaying it," Bontemps said. "Bones Hyland is getting traded. It's a matter of where and for what."

Trade rumors surrounding Hyland have popped up recently. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports discussed a possible Hyland trade in relation to Denver's potential desire to re-sign guard/forward Bruce Brown.

"While Hyland still has two more years remaining on his rookie deal, an anticipation of Brown's next payday, plus Hyland's upcoming second contract, has the tax-conscious Nuggets considering their options in the backcourt. Occasional clashes between Hyland and head coach Michael Malone's old-school mentality have also been a factor in Denver's trade dialogue, sources said."

Fischer also wrote that Denver would want a "defensive-minded frontcourt player" and a first-round pick.

Regardless of any reported issues with Malone, Hyland should be a coveted player by the trade deadline. He'd be on his rookie contract through 2025 if his new team picks up his 2024-25 player option. The 6'3" Hyland also provides instant offense off the bench.

Other aspects of the score-first guard's game need to improve, but the potential is there for Hyland to reach greater heights. That should be enough to pique teams' interest.