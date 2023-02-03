X

    Luka Dončić Won't Play for Mavericks vs. Warriors Because of Heel Injury

    Adam WellsFebruary 3, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks down against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at American Airlines Center on January 30, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. The Mavericks won 111-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors because of a heel injury suffered in Thursday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans:

    Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

    Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) have now been officially ruled out of Saturday's game at Golden State and Dallas lists Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee, injury recovery) as questionable.<br><br>More NBA from me: <a href="https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP">https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP</a> <a href="https://t.co/JZ1WMDxAbG">https://t.co/JZ1WMDxAbG</a>

    Losing Dončić for a lengthy amount of time could be devastating as the Mavericks (28-25) are fourth in a crowded Western Conference.

    The four-time All-Star has missed six games this season. The Mavs have lost all six of those games by an average of 12.5 points.

    In 47 games with Dončić, the Mavericks are 28-19. He is having an MVP-caliber season with 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. The 23-year-old is shooting a career-high 50.4 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range.

    One of the biggest reasons Dallas has been unable to win without Dončić so far this season is a lack of high-ceiling depth on the roster. Christian Wood has been the second-best scorer on the team with 18.4 points per game, but the big man wasn't even starting regularly until Dec. 17.

    Tim Hardaway Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie are nice role players, but they've never elevated the ceiling of any team they've been on.

    Dončić has been the definition of a one-man team so far. He's raised his game to keep the Mavericks in playoff contention, but any time he has to miss is going to cause concern.

    Luka Dončić Won't Play for Mavericks vs. Warriors Because of Heel Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Head coach Jason Kidd will likely move Josh Green into the starting lineup until Dončić can return. Green is having a solid season off the bench with 7.9 points per game on 43.4 percent three-point shooting.