Report: Rajon Rondo in 'Early' Talks to Join Kentucky CBB Staff Next Season

Veteran NBA guard Rajon Rondo didn't pick up with a team for the 2022-23 season, and it sounds like he has his next gig lined up once he officially retires.

According to Jack Pilgrim of On3, Rondo is set to take on an assistant role for the Kentucky men's basketball team next season:

"Rondo wasn't just making a pitstop in Lexington for the high-profile matchup, sources tell KSR. The former Kentucky standout is actually back on campus taking classes and hanging around the basketball offices. And the plan is to stick around, with Rondo in early conversations with John Calipari about joining the staff—like Tyler Ulis—as a student assistant next season."

Rondo would need to be taking at least 12 credit hours to be eligible for a student assistant role, though he reportedly is working to earn his degree after spending two seasons at Kentucky before making the leap to the NBA.

Rondo was a 2004-05 SEC All-Freshman selection and averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 assists in his two seasons with the Wildcats. He reached the Elite Eight with Kentucky in his freshman season, though they were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA tournament the following campaign.

The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2021-22 season, averaging 4.8 points and 4.4 assists across 39 total games.

Across 16 NBA seasons, Rondo was a four-time All-Star, led the league in assists three times and steals once, was a two-time first-team All-Defensive selection and was a two-time champion.

It's no surprise that Rondo would be drawn to coaching. He's long been considered an incredibly intelligent player, and more than a few teammates and coaches have mentioned his name and coaching in the same breath throughout the years.

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters in Jan. 2022 that Rondo "was serving as an assistant coach in a lot of ways" during that season.

"That's always been his dream to be a coach," former teammate Anthony Davis added in 2021. "... He's a coach on the floor, even when he's not playing he's coaching. ... I can definitely see him being a head coach. I think that's what he wants to do. ... He'll make one hell of a coach."