Top Landing Spots for Kyrie Irving If Brooklyn Nets Trade Star Guard

0 of 5

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Every year, it feels like the NBA's unofficial #TradeSZN gives us some major, out-of-left-field surprise.

And while Kyrie Irving's personal history in the league may preclude us from describing anything related to him as a "surprise," Friday's news (as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, and confirmed by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes) that he wants out of Brooklyn was at least unexpected.

"There were some talks on a new deal for Irving, but no deal was reached and a trade request was delivered to the organization today," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski later added. "Irving can leave the franchise this summer as a free agent."

Of course, a trade request is a long way from a trade completed. Every team in the league is likely wary of acquiring Brooklyn's notoriously mercurial guard. Even if he tells the acquiring team that he'll re-sign in the summer (when his current deal expires), it'd be hard to have any level of confidence in that.

Still, we're talking about one of the most talented offensive players in the league. Behind averages of 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 threes, Kyrie is in the 97th percentile for 2022-23 offensive estimated plus-minus (one of the league's most trusted all-in-one metrics). And if he's focused, there are a few teams he could help compete for a title.

The best options are below, but even those are rife with potential problems.