AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 3

AEW

Nick Jackson and Kassidy began for their teams in this Trios Championship match between The Elite and The Firm.

Hardy and Omega later squared off and had a nice exchange of counters for some of their signature moves. Hardy was setting up for a moonsault when Page took out Omega for him. All Ego lived up to his name by only caring about stealing everybody else's glory.

While this match definitely had some double and triple-team moments, it didn't devolve into chaos the way trios matches usually do in AEW. We actually saw people obeying the ref and making clean tags for the most part.

The match started off relatively tame but increased in intensity as time went on. Kassidy came close to winning toward the end, but The BTE Trigger ultimately put him away to give The Elite the win.

This was a fun opener with some creative spots and storytelling. It might not be the most memorable trios match, but the crowd definitely loved it.

Winners: The Elite

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations