Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers

Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111.

Davis led all players with 31 points, to go along with 14 boards and two blocks, while LeBron James added 26 points, seven boards and seven assists. The Lakers needed big performances from their two stars, as Russell Westbrook had a tough night from the field, shooting 2-of-16 with 10 points.

Tyrese Haliburton's 26 points and 12 assists and Aaron Nesmith's career-high 24 points led the way for the Pacers.

But all the talk after the game was about Davis and his two clutch plays:

Davis' big performance came on the same day he wasn't selected as an All-Star reserve, the second straight year he won't be at the game after eight straight All-Star berths.

If that has Davis a little fired up, the Lakers won't mind any. At 25-28, the team needs every big night and win it can muster, and in only his fourth game back after a nearly six-week injury absence, Davis looked fully locked in.

That, in turn, helped the Lakers slowly chip away at a 13-point halftime deficit, eventually catching the Pacers (24-29) in the waning moments and setting the stage for some very timely AD heroics.