    Anthony Davis Wows Fans with Dominance as Lakers Beat Pacers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 3, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) hits a basket over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) to take the lead in the closing seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The Lakers defeated the Pacers 112-111. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    Anthony Davis went full superstar mode on Thursday night.

    The Los Angeles Lakers' big man hit what would ultimately be the game-winning shot and followed it up with a crucial block on the ensuing possession to help his team narrowly defeat the Indiana Pacers 112-111.

    NBA @NBA

    AD bucket.<br>AD block.<br><br>Lakers lead 112-111 with 8 seconds to go ‼️<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK">https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK</a> <a href="https://t.co/3zb4wo1k0f">pic.twitter.com/3zb4wo1k0f</a>

    Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN

    DS to <a href="https://twitter.com/AntDavis23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AntDavis23</a> 👀 <a href="https://t.co/ixHxLhZrvz">pic.twitter.com/ixHxLhZrvz</a>

    Davis led all players with 31 points, to go along with 14 boards and two blocks, while LeBron James added 26 points, seven boards and seven assists. The Lakers needed big performances from their two stars, as Russell Westbrook had a tough night from the field, shooting 2-of-16 with 10 points.

    Tyrese Haliburton's 26 points and 12 assists and Aaron Nesmith's career-high 24 points led the way for the Pacers.

    But all the talk after the game was about Davis and his two clutch plays:

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    big-time block by AD on Haliburton on the switch, but also great job by Schroder to wall off Hield from setting screen to get a better matchup for Hali.

    Allie Clifton @RealAClifton

    The final 2 possessions from the fade away to the block to the rebound - what a finish &amp; IMPACT by AD! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lakers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lakers</a> <br><br>BIG win!

    Jason Timpf @_JasonLT

    LeBron and AD were the two best players on the floor by a mile down the stretch.<br><br>That's why they won.<br><br>There are details to work out, but everything starts and ends with those two guys. <a href="https://t.co/fRb9Gx3j5K">https://t.co/fRb9Gx3j5K</a>

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    Of all people to waive everyone off for, AD is almost literally the last human being on earth

    Doug McKain @DMAC_LA

    AD yelled "1st team!" to the crowd after the game-saving block. <br><br>Lakers played from behind and fought back to pick up another much-needed road win. <br><br>Lakers are now 4-0 with LeBron/AD since AD's return. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/sDeqBdSEAe">pic.twitter.com/sDeqBdSEAe</a>

    Kareem @Kareem_is_it

    That's a gritty ass win. And Bron and AD stepped up big time down the stretch. AD looked great closing, starting moving better and all

    § @hejtweeter

    ADs statline today coming off an injury is better than any statline JJJ will put up for the rest of the season i guarantee it

    Davis' big performance came on the same day he wasn't selected as an All-Star reserve, the second straight year he won't be at the game after eight straight All-Star berths.

    If that has Davis a little fired up, the Lakers won't mind any. At 25-28, the team needs every big night and win it can muster, and in only his fourth game back after a nearly six-week injury absence, Davis looked fully locked in.

    That, in turn, helped the Lakers slowly chip away at a 13-point halftime deficit, eventually catching the Pacers (24-29) in the waning moments and setting the stage for some very timely AD heroics.