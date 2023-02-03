X

    Darius Garland Wows NBA Twitter as Cavaliers Rout Ja Morant, Grizzlies

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 3, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 02: Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 02, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Darius Garland's 32-point, 11-assist outing propelled the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-113 home blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

    Garland shot 11-of-19 (4-of-6 from three-point range) and made all six of his free throws. His 14 first-quarter points set the tone early.

    NBA @NBA

    Darius Garland is hooping early on TNT 🔥<br><br>14 PTS<br>3 AST <a href="https://t.co/q6MzHSnprf">pic.twitter.com/q6MzHSnprf</a>

    The ex-Vanderbilt star amassed 19 points and nine dimes by halftime to give Cleveland a 67-54 edge.

    Memphis cut the Cavs' lead down to five points in the third quarter, but Cleveland pulled away down the stretch for the comfortable win despite a near triple-double from Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (24 points, eight assists, eight rebounds).

    Garland did more than enough to put the team in winning position, an especially impressive feat on a night where star backcourt mate Donovan Mitchell struggled (six points, 2-of-11 shooting) before being ejected after 22 minutes following a fight with Dillon Brooks.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Spida and Dillon Brooks get CHIPPY 😳 <a href="https://t.co/jGhYHa8VAS">pic.twitter.com/jGhYHa8VAS</a>

    It was a remarkable performance against the Western Conference's second-place team. Garland led six Cavs in double-digit scoring on a night when the team shot 53.8 percent from the field and made 14-of-29 three-pointers.

    Thursday also marked the announcement of this year's All-Star Game reserves, a list that Garland did not find himself on after making the contest last year.

    Garland certainly made a case that he got snubbed on Thursday evening, and some folks on Twitter voiced their opinions on the matter while praising the star guard for a tremendous outing.

    Evan Dammarell @AmNotEvan

    At the end of the third, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> guard Darius Garland has scored or assisted on 52 of Cleveland's 99 points.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Garland tonight:<br><br>32 PTS<br>11 AST<br>11-19 FG<br>4-6 3P<br><br>First Cav with 3+ 30p/10a games in a season since LeBron. <a href="https://t.co/J7pjT5zd3K">pic.twitter.com/J7pjT5zd3K</a>

    Grant Puskar @grant_puskar_

    This is now finals game 7 type shit now. <br><br>And Darius Garland wants ALL THE SMOKE.

    Nick Pedone @NickPedone12

    Darius Garland is an NBA All-Star. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a>

    Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA

    Darius Garland is having an underrated season.

    Grant Puskar @grant_puskar_

    I think Darius Garland thinks he got snubbed. On one right now.

    Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> Darius Garland with one of those take-your-All-Star-nod-and-shove-it performances in the first half. Garland with 19 and 9. Leading the offense on a night when Donovan Mitchell has just 3 points on 1 of 7 shooting.

    FearTheSword @FearTheSword

    Darius Garland has been absolutely masterful tonight and Jarrett Allen is bringing the energy<br><br>It's beautiful

    Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> win over Memphis 128-113. Darius Garland was special after not being selected to the All-Star game, Mobley and Allen were awesome, Cedi had a big night off the bench, Donovan Mitchell was ejected after taking a punch to the groin, and the Cavs get an impressive win.

    Lucas Ruggiero @themailmanluke

    How did Darius Garland not make an all star team that's mind blowing the dude has been not just and all star but and actual star this season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a>

    Ozarts @OzartsHM

    Darius garland got snubbed. Enough said

    Garland and the 32-22 Cavs will enjoy a couple days off before heading to Indiana for a road matchup against the Pacers on Sunday.