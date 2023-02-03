76ers' James Harden on 2023 NBA All-Star Game Snub: 'The Disrespect'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The NBA released the reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game on Thursday. James Harden was not one of them.

The Philadelphia 76ers star is pretty disappointed with the snub after having earned 10 straight All-Star selections dating back to the 2012-13 campaign.

Harden's teammate, Joel Embiid, also appeared to express his displeasure with the three-time scoring champion's omission.

Embiid was one of seven Eastern Conference reserves named Thursday. The others are Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) and Julius Randle (New York Knicks)

Harden, 33, is deserving during his first full season in Philadelphia. Through 34 games he's averaging 21.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 11.0 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

After the Sixers' win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Harden told reporters that despite missing time with a tendon strain in his foot, he believes his performance this season has been worthy of an All-Star selection.

"I'm not going to sit up here and say I should be an All-Star and make a case," he said. "The numbers show it, and our seed shows it."

Harden and the 76ers are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, three games back of the first-place Celtics. While Embiid was snubbed from a starting spot in the All-Star Game, and Harden was snubbed altogether, they can prove the doubters wrong by winning an NBA title later this year.