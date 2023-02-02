Windhorst: Raptors' O.G. Anunoby Could Draw 'Significant' Trade Offer from 6-7 Teams

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Toronto Raptors star O.G. Anunoby has become one of the most popular names on the trade market this winter.

While the Raptors have yet to decide whether or not they are going to be sellers at the deadline, at least "six or seven different teams," many of them title contenders, could put in a "significant" trade offer for Anunoby if he becomes available, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on NBA Today.

After finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference during the 2021-22 season with a 48-34 record, the Raptors have underperformed this season and currently sit 12th in the conference with a 23-30 record, 14.5 games back of the first-place Boston Celtics.

If the Raptors indicate they're open for business, it'll be an indication they're ready to prepare for the future, meaning any team interested in Anunoby or any of Toronto's other elite players will likely have to part with draft capital and/or young players to make a deal work.

Aside from 2021 fourth overall pick Scottie Barnes, who won the Rookie of the Year award last season, it appears most everyone on the Toronto roster is on the trade block, including Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

Anunoby has been one of Toronto's best players over the last several seasons and had the best year of his career during the 2021-22 campaign when he averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 48 games while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from deep.

Through 45 games this season, Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from deep. While he's currently sidelined with a wrist injury, the 25-year-old would be a solid two-way addition for any contending team when he's healthy.

Aside from his skill, Anunoby has become extremely desirable for contending teams due to his team-friendly contract. He signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Raptors in July 2020 and is under contract through 2025.

The Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers are among the teams that have expressed interest in the veteran forward, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

All four of those teams are in playoff contention, though it's unclear how much they'd be willing to give up for Anunoby's services.