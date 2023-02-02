LeBron James' 1st Game-Worn Lakers No. 6 Jersey to be Sold at Auction

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

LeBron James' first-ever game-worn No. 6 jersey as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers is up for auction.

Per TMZ Sports, SCP Auctions is running the bidding, which started at $40,000. As of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, eight bids had driven the price to $77,951. Bidding is set to end at 10 p.m. Saturday.

James wore No. 23 during both of his Cleveland Cavaliers stints but switched to No. 6 during his four-year stretch with the Miami Heat. James went back to No. 23 for his first three Lakers seasons beginning in 2018. However, he made the move to No. 6 in time for the 2021-22 season.

James' gold Nike Icon Edition No. 6 jersey made its debut on Oct. 19, 2021, in the Lakers' season opener at home against the Golden State Warriors.

The auction is going down as James nears the NBA's all-time points record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James needs 89 more points to pass Abdul-Jabbar, and he'll cut into the deficit more Thursday evening when the Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers.