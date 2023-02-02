Celtics Trade Rumors: Kelly Olynyk Reunion Eyed in Deadline Deal with Jazz

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are both interested in a reunion with Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk before this year's Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, who also noted that one league executive doesn't believe either team will ultimately come up with a package to obtain the 10-year veteran:

"According to a league executive with knowledge of the situation, the Celts are still trying to learn what it would take to get Olynyk from the Jazz, but an Eastern Conference source whose club has been working the market for a center/power forward doesn't believe the Heat or Celtics will be able to meet what Utah wants for Olynyk, averaging 11.9 points on 49.5 percent shooting (40.6 pct. on 3-pointers)."

Olynyk, who turns 32 years old on April 19, is averaging 11.7 points on 49.5 percent shooting (40.6 percent from three-point range), 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.0 minutes per game.

The ex-Gonzaga star spent his first four seasons with the Celtics, posting 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game, primarily off the bench. He then spent three-plus seasons with the Heat before being traded to the Houston Rockets in March 2021.

Olynyk is in the second season of a three-year, $37 million contract, per Spotrac. The third year (2023-24) is only fully guaranteed for $3 million. The rest of the deal ($9,195,122) will be fully guaranteed if he's still with his team on June 28.

The executive expounded further on why he believed the Celtics couldn't get it done, noting that he also thought San Antonio Spurs center Jacob Poeltl wouldn't be a fit either:

"I don't think Boston really has anything to trade that they'd actually want to give up — or what they'd need to give up for Olynyk — and I don't think Poeltl fits there. They can't trade this year's (first round) pick. They can trade a down-the-road first, but I don't see that right now. I'm not sure Utah or San Antonio has much real interest in Payton Pritchard, and forget about Grant (Williams), because the purpose of getting another big is to get someone after Grant. He's their third big right now, and they're looking for a fourth or fifth big, not necessarily a third big. They at least need a fourth one. (Luke) Kornet's helped them when guys have been out, but I think they want to have more options in the playoffs."

The executive also said that the Celtics weren't necessarily looking for someone better than bigs Robert Williams III and Al Horford and forward Grant Williams. Rather, they are reportedly looking for a backup better than the rest of the frontcourt players on the roster.

Utah is in the midst of a massive rebuild even if its remarkable 27-26 record may imply otherwise. The Jazz traded stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last offseason and are set up long-term with a boatload of draft picks and salary cap space.

Olynyk was probably never long for Utah with the team's current state in mind, but the Jazz appear to have a long-term solution down low in rookie center Walker Kessler, who has averaged a double-double and 3.1 blocks per game since Jan. 8.

Olynyk is probably better suited competing for a team closer to a championship right now, and multiple suitors appear interested.

Whether something gets done remains to be seen, but Olynyk would be a great bench addition for any championship contender looking to add frontcourt depth.