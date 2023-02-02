Bulls Trade Rumors: Coby White Inquiries from Rival Teams Rejected Ahead of Deadline

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls reserve guard Coby White has received inquiries from teams ahead of next Thursday's trade deadline, but the team has rejected them, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.

"Contrary to reports and perhaps the court of public opinion, White does have trade value, with league sources saying the Bulls have rejected overtures from rival clubs," Mayberry wrote.

This has been a disappointing season for a Bulls team that finished 46-36 and made the postseason last year as a No. 6 seed.

This year's 23-27 Bulls now sit outside the Eastern Conference play-in picture by mere percentage points behind the 10th-place Indiana Pacers as next Thursday's NBA trade deadline nears.

As Mayberry noted, the team needs to decide soon if it wants to be a buyer or seller at the deadline. They are in a spot where they can try to shoot for the playoffs and hope for the best or simply pack it in, rebuild for the future and wish for better days.

White, who turns 23 years old on Feb. 16, is in his fourth season with the Bulls, who selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

In 42 games off the bench, White has averaged 8.2 points on 40.9 percent shooting (36.1 percent from three-point range), 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.2 minutes per night.

His best season came in 2020-21, when he averaged 15.1 points on 41.6 percent shooting (35.9 percent from three-point range), 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

White is trending in the wrong direction in Chicago—he was the team's third-leading scorer and a starter in his second season but now plays less than half of the game on average.

A change of scenery could certainly help White realize the potential that led to him becoming a lottery pick just four years ago.

For now, White and the Bulls will start a three-game homestand Thursday when they host the Charlotte Hornets.