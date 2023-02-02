X

    Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised by Fans for Dominance as Celtics Rout Kyrie, Nets

    Erin WalshFebruary 2, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 01: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at TD Garden on February 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics embarrassed the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets 139-96 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

    Boston opened up with an unbelievable 46-point first quarter against the Nets to take a 46-16 lead into the second frame. The C's lead ballooned to 110-72 after the third quarter, so head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to empty his bench for the final frame.

    The "Jay's" were impressive against Kyrie Irving and the Nets on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes, while Jaylen Brown finished with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

    Following another impressive night from Tatum and Brown, NBA Twitter praised the performance of Boston's leading duo:

    Taylor Snow @taylorcsnow

    Jaylen Brown (7-12 3P) and Jayson Tatum (7-12 3P) tonight became the first teammates in Celtics history to make seven 3-pointers in the same game.<br><br>And they did it in just three quarters. <a href="https://t.co/yr993TMeRc">pic.twitter.com/yr993TMeRc</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Assuming he's done for the night, Jayson Tatum finished as +46 for this one.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have each scored 25+ points in the same game 27 times this season.<br><br>That's the most by any duo prior to the All-Star Break all-time. <a href="https://t.co/tqRErCiVmr">pic.twitter.com/tqRErCiVmr</a>

    Kevin Moore @KMooreTV

    Imagine not having Jayson Tatum on your team

    Miranda Yaver, PhD @mirandayaver

    This Tatum fellow is good at basketball.

    Jermaine Carter Jr. @JERMA1NECARTER

    Jayson Tatum too good lol

    smarfwater™ @smarfwater

    tatum + brown tn <a href="https://t.co/w77xlSaVRJ">pic.twitter.com/w77xlSaVRJ</a>

    Dalé 🇭🇹☘️ @CFC_617

    Jayson Tatum MVP campaign back on?

    17x 🏆 @celtsday

    Jayson Tatum tonight:<br>🍀31 PTS, 9 REB, 7-12 3PM, 63% FG<br><br>Jaylen Brown tonight:<br>🍀26 PTS, 7-12 3PM, 50% FG<br><br>BEST DUO IN THE LEAGUE 🍀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen</a> <a href="https://t.co/WAdHinoUZu">pic.twitter.com/WAdHinoUZu</a>

    RudyRay @ruthlessrudster

    Is it crazy to say Jaylen Brown can be a Top 10 NBA player?

    The Celtics improved to 37-15 with the win and continue to control the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

    The duo of Tatum and Brown has arguably been the best in the NBA this season, and they'll only continue to get better as their connection gets stronger.

    As the Celtics look for their first title since 2008, they'll need Tatum and Brown to continue competing at a high level.

    The C's are set to host the Phoenix Suns on Friday at TD Garden, while the Nets will be back in action Saturday against the Washington Wizards.