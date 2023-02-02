Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised by Fans for Dominance as Celtics Rout Kyrie, Nets

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics embarrassed the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets 139-96 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Boston opened up with an unbelievable 46-point first quarter against the Nets to take a 46-16 lead into the second frame. The C's lead ballooned to 110-72 after the third quarter, so head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to empty his bench for the final frame.

The "Jay's" were impressive against Kyrie Irving and the Nets on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes, while Jaylen Brown finished with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Following another impressive night from Tatum and Brown, NBA Twitter praised the performance of Boston's leading duo:

The Celtics improved to 37-15 with the win and continue to control the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The duo of Tatum and Brown has arguably been the best in the NBA this season, and they'll only continue to get better as their connection gets stronger.

As the Celtics look for their first title since 2008, they'll need Tatum and Brown to continue competing at a high level.

The C's are set to host the Phoenix Suns on Friday at TD Garden, while the Nets will be back in action Saturday against the Washington Wizards.