O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans Eyeing Raptors Wing amid Knicks Trade Buzz

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is one of the more popular names on the trade market this season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on FanDuelTV Wednesday that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby prior to the impending trade deadline.

"I'm told the Suns, the Knicks, they're still teams to look at, but I would also pay attention to the Pelicans, the Pacers, they've also registered some interest in O.G. Anunoby from what I've told," Charania said. "So there's a group of four or five times that I think will continue to be involved as we get closer to the Feb. 9 trade deadline."

Anunoby is currently sidelined with a sprained wrist, and he is expected to miss the remainder of Toronto's seven-game road trip that comes to an end on Feb. 5. Charania noted that it doesn't appear that the injury is "not considered to be super serious" and there's a chance he's ready to play when the team returns home.

In the midst of a strong season, Anunoby is highly regarded by many around the league for his two-way ability. The 25-year-old is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a league-leading 2.1 steals across 45 games this year.

An Eastern Conference general manager heaped praise on Anunoby when discussing him with Fox Sports' Ric Bucher, saying, "A versatile young player in his prime? One thousand percent he would be the best available player at the deadline."

It has appeared that Toronto is hesitant to trade Anunoby unless it's for a substantial price. He's signed through the 2023-24 season on a team-friendly deal and his best days are still ahead of him.

The Raptors are 23-29 and rank 12th in the Eastern Conference. The team also has players who are drawing trade interest like Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., so it could be wise to move one or more of these players to recoup assets to try to build for the future.