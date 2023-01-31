Luka Dončić's Trash Talk 'a Bunch of Nothing,' Pistons HC Dwane Casey Says

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey downplayed the trash talk between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and the Pistons bench during Dallas' 111-105 home win on Monday.

Jeremy Layton of the New York Post relayed the quotes:

"It's a bunch of nothing, a bunch of nothing; We've seen worse. Remember I coached Gary Payton and Kevin Garnett, so that tonight was zero as far as chirping. I liked it. I thought it really got us going, and that's the way it should be with competitive guys. Doncic is competitive as heck. I love the way he plays, the way he carries himself, and I love the way our guys responded. They weren't intimidated. So it's all good. It was clean, nothing dirty about it.

"It's good if that's what he needs to get himself going and tell himself. But he doesn't need any help. He's a great player without all the other stuff, but it is what it is."

The main incident in question occurred with 7.4 seconds left in regulation of a game where Dončić dropped 53 points.

Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen was seen yelling and walking in Dončić's direction, while the guard walked toward his bench and chirped back. As Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win noted, Dončić and Allen had talked back and forth all game.

Pistons forward Isaiah Livers then appeared to get involved with Dončić as the two talked. Dončić reportedly then asked Livers, "Who are you?"



Dončić provided his own words on the matter postgame.

It was an eventful night for Dončić, who shot 17-of-24 and had eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The Pistons and Mavs will not see each other again this season. The two already played in Detroit in December, with the Pistons winning 131-125 in overtime.