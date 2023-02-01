Lakers' LeBron James Passes Steve Nash for No. 4 on NBA's All-Time Assists List

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has passed Basketball Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash for fourth all time on the NBA's career assists list after dishing his ninth dime of the night during his team's road game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

James entered Tuesday needing nine assists to pass Nash, who made 10,335 career dimes. He also needed eight assists to get by Mark Jackson for fifth all time.

James took fifth alone after he found Troy Brown Jr. for a three-pointer with 10:06 remaining in regulation to break a 90-all tie. He then passed Nash on the Lakers' next possession with a dish to center Thomas Bryant for a dunk.

The top three consists of two Hall of Famers (John Stockton at 15,806 and Jason Kidd at 12,091) and a future one in Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (11,246).

James' run up the career assists leaderboard is occurring simultaneously as he chases down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on top of the NBA's all-time points list. He entered Tuesday with 38,271 points, just 116 shy of Abdul-Jabbar.

At his current rate, he appears very likely to earn the honor before the Lakers take off for the All-Star Break following their Feb. 15 matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 38-year-old began the evening with 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in his 20th NBA season. His accolades already include four NBA MVP awards, four NBA championships, 18 All-Star Game appearances and 18 All-NBA team honors.