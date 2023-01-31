Celtics' Joe Mazzulla to Coach Team Giannis in 2023 NBA All-Star Game

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will help Giannis Antetokounmpo attempt to end LeBron James' All-Star Game winning streak.

The NBA announced Thursday that Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis in the All-Star Game because the Celtics will have the best record in the Eastern Conference through Feb. 5 no matter how the next week unfolds.

The first-year head coach was elevated to his position with the Celtics ahead of the season after Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire campaign.

James and Antetokounmpo will be captains for the All-Star Game because they were the top vote-getters from each conference. Team LeBron has won all five games played under the format where the captains draft their players.

Joining them in the starting lineups will be Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokić, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell. It remains to be seen which players will suit up for which captain, as the draft will happen the day of the All-Star Game on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

TNT will broadcast the game.