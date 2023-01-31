WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 30

1 of 6

The post-Rumble Raw opened with a video recapping the events of the PPV before Rhodes came out to a big pop and fans chanting his name and "You deserve it."

The American Nightmare talked about the journey he has taken through his entire career, including leaving WWE. He said all of the ups and downs have been worth it.

After he finished up, Judgment Day's music hit. Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio came out to taunt him.

The promo from Rhodes was great, but the stuff with Judgment Day that came after it kind of killed the momentum until Edge came out and attacked everyone on the stage. Rhodes joined the fight and took down Balor as the show went to a break.

Grade: B

The first match of the night was an Elimination Chamber qualifying bout between Seth Rollins and Chad Gable. As usual, Otis was at ringside to support his Alpha Academy teammate.

Both of these men have an excess of technical ability, so we all knew this would be a fun encounter as soon as they hit the ring.

They did a little bit of everything in this bout. We saw grounded submissions, high-flying moves, lots of strikes, and a few slams and suplexes. This was like a sampler pack of a wrestling match.

Gable got in more offense than expected and had counters for all of Rollins' biggest moves until he found himself being spiked with a Pedigree to give Rollins the win.

This was an outstanding match that left a lot of room to grow if they ever face each other again.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Grade: A-

Notable Moments and Observations