Raiders Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Had Surgery on Foot Injury; Unlikely to Miss Week 1

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery in March after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to The Athletic's Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur.

"The sense is that the Raiders aren't worried about Garoppolo being ready for the start of the regular season in September," per the report.

Garoppolo's 2022 season was defined by injuries. After agreeing to return to the San Francisco 49ers as Trey Lance's backup, he was thrust back into starting duties in Week 2 when Lance tore his ACL.

When healthy, Garoppolo played well, throwing for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. The Niners were 7-3 in his starts.

However, the 31-year-old's season ended in early December when he fractured his left foot in a win over the Miami Dolphins. In stepped Brock Purdy, who promptly led the Niners to a 5-0 record as the starter and a trip to the NFC Championship Game, where both he and backup Josh Johnson were knocked out of the 31-7 blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garoppolo then entered free agency, and with both Lance and Purdy still under contract in San Francisco, there was little doubt that he would find a new home. The Raiders ultimately swooped in, hoping to address the quarterback room with a veteran presence while reuniting Garoppolo with head coach Josh McDaniels, his former offensive coordinator in New England.

While the surgery addressed the foot injury from last year and not something new, it will only heighten existing concerns about Garoppolo's durability.

Since 2017, when the Niners traded for Garoppolo to kickstart their the post-Colin Kaepernick era, he's missed 41 games due to a litany of injuries, including a torn ACL, ankle issues, a torn thumb ligament, calf concerns and a fractured foot.

At this point, the Eastern Illinois product's career has been defined as much by his time in the training room as his time on the field.

Even if Garoppolo is healthy in time to suit up in Week 1, he might miss out on plenty of valuable practice time to grow acclimated with his new team.