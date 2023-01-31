Mavs' Luka Dončić: Ankle Injury 'Obviously Not 100%' Despite Scoring 53 vs. Pistons

Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić scored 53 points in his return to the court against the Detroit Pistons after missing one game with an ankle injury.

After the game, Doncic told reporters his ankle is "obviously not 100%" but "good."

Dončić has been mostly healthy this season, missing just three games so far with quadricep and ankle injuries.

The 23-year-old is in the middle of his best NBA season, averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 46 games while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep. He also earned his fourth consecutive All-Star Game selection this year and was voted as a Western Conference starter.

Losing the Slovenian for any period of time is a tough blow for the Mavericks, as he's their best player and unquestioned leader. When he's sidelined, both Spencer Dinwiddie and Frank Ntilikina see more playing time at the point.

The Mavericks are sixth in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record. They'll need Dončić to stay healthy moving forward if they hope to improve in the standings.