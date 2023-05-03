NFL Rumors: Randall Cobb Set to Sign Jets Contract After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers may or may not have given the New York Jets a list of players he wanted them to sign, but they are certainly doing their best to bring in people he is familiar with.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cobb is expected to receive a one-year deal from the Jets after he spent the past two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Cobb has 625 receptions for 7,585 yards and 53 touchdowns while playing with the Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. He spent 10 of those seasons in Green Bay, developing a close bond with Aaron Rodgers.

The pair walked off the field together following Green Bay's Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions, seemingly hinting that one (or both) would not be back.

"It was what it was," Cobb said. "We just kind of had a moment and took it all in. I remember after my first-ever football game here in Green Bay, us walking off the field together and it was a special feeling. This one felt a little different."

Cobb made his lone Pro Bowl during the 2014 season, hauling in 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns. He spent most of his prime as the Packers' No. 2 target behind Jordy Nelson and then left the Packers in 2019 amid the breakout of Davante Adams.

One quiet year in Dallas was followed by another in Houston before Rodgers pushed to get Cobb back into the fold during the 2021 campaign in Green Bay. The wideout played 25 games over his two-year second stint with the Packers, hauling in 62 balls for 792 yards and six touchdowns.

Cobb becomes the second former Green Bay wideout to join the Jets this offseason. New York signed Allen Lazard to a four-year deal in free agency after he spent the past five years with the Packers.

Bringing in players Rodgers has an established rapport with should make his transition to a new team easier. It also increases the Jets' depth at wide receiver, with reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson as the No. 1 option.