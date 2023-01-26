Anthony Davis' Return, Rui Hachimura Debut Celebrated by Lakers Fans After Spurs Win

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Los Angeles Lakers' problems aren't all automatically solved, but they got to enjoy a bit of a reset with Wednesday's 113-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Davis made his return to the floor after missing more than a month with a foot injury, while Rui Hachimura donned the purple and gold for the first time following his trade from the Washington Wizards.

Davis dropped a double-double (21 points and 12 rebounds) along with four blocks in 26 minutes off the bench. Hachimura, who was utilized in a reserve role as well, finished with 12 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

Davis is being eased back into the position he typically occupies within the rotation. For Hachimura, there will be an adjustment period in his new surroundings. On Wednesday, both provided hope for the Lakers' fortunes moving forward.

Hachimura in particular made a noticeable impact given the state of the Lakers' supporting cast around Davis and James prior to his arrival. The 24-year-old could make a major difference.

Los Angeles starts a five-game road trip Saturday against the Boston Celtics. Taking down the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference would be quite the statement from a Lakers squad that's back to full strength.