    Anthony Davis' Return, Rui Hachimura Debut Celebrated by Lakers Fans After Spurs Win

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 26, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, left, and forward Anthony Davis chat during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    The Los Angeles Lakers' problems aren't all automatically solved, but they got to enjoy a bit of a reset with Wednesday's 113-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

    Anthony Davis made his return to the floor after missing more than a month with a foot injury, while Rui Hachimura donned the purple and gold for the first time following his trade from the Washington Wizards.

    NBA @NBA

    Rui Hachimura and AD check in for the Lakers 🗣️<br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi">https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pi</a> <a href="https://t.co/7jgOv0OmFG">pic.twitter.com/7jgOv0OmFG</a>

    Davis dropped a double-double (21 points and 12 rebounds) along with four blocks in 26 minutes off the bench. Hachimura, who was utilized in a reserve role as well, finished with 12 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

    Davis is being eased back into the position he typically occupies within the rotation. For Hachimura, there will be an adjustment period in his new surroundings. On Wednesday, both provided hope for the Lakers' fortunes moving forward.

    Ry @JustRyCole

    I'm all in on a LeBron/Rui/AD front court.<br><br>The sooner they run that, the better.

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    We're now seeing a Russ-AD-LeBron-Rui lineup with Max Christie. Wondering, with respect to the rookie, if that foursome is the future closing group of the Lakers.

    Lakers Illuminati dynasty 2.0 @WorldwideLakers

    My boy anthony davis had a block party last night LMAO

    Atasie Timothy @timothy_atasie

    Anthony Davis comes back and immediately takes the scoring burden of Lebron. Yet some people think we should trade him🤣🤣

    23-26 ⭐⭐⭐ @lautarovillar_

    HE'S BACK 🥹 <a href="https://twitter.com/AntDavis23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AntDavis23</a> <a href="https://t.co/D0ukUy6rqe">https://t.co/D0ukUy6rqe</a> <a href="https://t.co/luBsRTUfxP">pic.twitter.com/luBsRTUfxP</a>

    Hachimura in particular made a noticeable impact given the state of the Lakers' supporting cast around Davis and James prior to his arrival. The 24-year-old could make a major difference.

    Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

    Understandable attention paid to AD's return, but 12 points, six assists and some solid defense for <a href="https://twitter.com/rui_8mura?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Rui_8Mura</a> is a strong debut. Gave the Lakers exactly what they needed tonight.

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Rui looks like he's 7-feet tall after 48 games of some of these lineups

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    People pointing out that Rui isn't even really a three and d wing: That's my point! He's not even great at either of those things and yet you see the immediate impact having someone with close to that skill set/size/athleticism had on the game.

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    Rui's not necessarily a rebounding machine, but just his presence as a big body adds another option to grab misses, or to make it easier for others to grab some. AK

    Los Angeles starts a five-game road trip Saturday against the Boston Celtics. Taking down the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference would be quite the statement from a Lakers squad that's back to full strength.