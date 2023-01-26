Woj: 'Keep Watching' Bucks' Interest in Jae Crowder Trade amid Rumors

AP Photo/Matt York

The Milwaukee Bucks have interest in dealing for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, who has been on the inactive list for the entire season following an offseason trade request.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Talkin' NBA) reported on Wednesday's edition of NBA Countdown that the Bucks are in the mix and are looking for a third team to potentially complete a deal that would send Crowder to Milwaukee.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports also reported that the Bucks are still "in" on Crowder.

Crowder is in the last year of his contract, a three-season, $29.2 million deal paying him $10,183,800 in 2022-23. He averaged 9.4 points on 39.9 percent shooting (34.8 percent from three-point range), 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals last year.

The news on Crowder dropped after a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium revealed that forward Bobby Portis suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, per Wojnarowski.

The Bucks did get another forward back in Khris Middleton, who has played just eight games this season because of wrist and knee injuries. But Milwaukee has a spot in the rotation right now for a player like Crowder with Portis out.

There is interest outside Milwaukee for Crowder. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Miami Heat are interested but only in a buyout situation. The Atlanta Hawks were a reported suitor in October, per Charania, although it's unclear if that interest remains.

For now, Crowder is still a member of the Suns as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches.