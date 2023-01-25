NBA Rumors: Teams Won't 'Go Above and Beyond' in Trade for Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are making forward Bojan Bogdanović available ahead of next month's trade deadline, but it does not appear teams are willing to break the asset bank for a deal.

James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported teams have shown a lack of willingness to go "above and beyond" in trade talks with the Pistons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors are among the teams that have expressed interest in Bogdanović, but it does not appear any talks have gotten serious.

Bogdanović is in the midst of a career-best season from an individual standpoint, averaging 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from three-point range. His stellar play hasn't resulted in success for the Pistons, who are an NBA-worst 12-37, but it has made him one of the top available players on the trade market.

To this point, Detroit has set a high asking price in trade negotiations, asking for at least one unprotected first-round pick. It doesn't seem likely any team will meet that asking price given Bogdanović will be an unrestricted free agent in July. Teams have been more open about giving up future first-round picks in recent years, but the combination of having to give a 33-year-old a new contract combined with the asking price makes a deal at the current asking price unlikely.

Still, the Pistons seem likely to trade Bogdanović regardless of whether the offers reach their liking. He is almost certainly not re-signing with a rebuilding Detroit team this offseason, and the team would risk losing him for nothing in a meaningless season if there's no trade in place by the deadline.

Teams know the Pistons have a relative lack of negotiating power and will likely continue allowing the situation to play out until the asking price lowers.