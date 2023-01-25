Lakers' Rob Pelinka on NBA Trade Deadline: All Resources on Table to Improve Team

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka is clearly hearing LeBron James' calls for additional help.

That said, he appears willing to take a more patient approach for the Lakers ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline if the right deal does not present itself.

Pelinka told reporters Tuesday:

"The calculus for the Lakers is to win a championship or not. There's no in-between or incremental growth. As we analyze opportunities, we have to do it through that lens. If there's an opportunity to get all the way at the end and win a championship, there's no resource we'll hold onto if we feel like that's there. But at the same time, the completely unwise thing to do would be to shoot a bullet early and not have it later when you have a better championship move to make."

