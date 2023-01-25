X

    Danny Green Set to Make Grizzlies Debut Feb. 1 After Knee Injury Recovery

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TN - JANUARY 15: Danny Green #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies talks during a panel discussion on January 15, 2023 at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    Danny Green will make his debut with the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers, as he announced on his podcast Inside the Green Room:

    Inside The Green Room @GreenRoomInside

    "Welcome back…you've been lookin' good on the bench though, you've been looking sharp" 😂 <a href="https://t.co/ALqDPw17ac">pic.twitter.com/ALqDPw17ac</a>

    Green suffered a torn ACL and LCL last May while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the playoffs. He was traded to Memphis in June but is yet to see the floor with his new team.

    Even before appearing in a game for the Grizzlies, the impending free agent believes he has a future with the organization.

    "This is a place I hope that I can call home for the next couple years," Green told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I'm lucky to be in a great situation with a winning team."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Danny Green Set to Make Grizzlies Debut Feb. 1 After Knee Injury Recovery
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.