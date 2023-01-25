Danny Green Set to Make Grizzlies Debut Feb. 1 After Knee Injury Recovery

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Danny Green will make his debut with the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers, as he announced on his podcast Inside the Green Room:

Green suffered a torn ACL and LCL last May while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the playoffs. He was traded to Memphis in June but is yet to see the floor with his new team.

Even before appearing in a game for the Grizzlies, the impending free agent believes he has a future with the organization.

"This is a place I hope that I can call home for the next couple years," Green told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I'm lucky to be in a great situation with a winning team."

