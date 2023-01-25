Rory McIlroy Says He Received Subpoena from Patrick Reed's Lawyer on Christmas Eve

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Superstar PGA Tour golfer Rory McIlroy said Wednesday that he was subpoenaed by LIV Golf player Patrick Reed's lawyer on Christmas Eve.

McIlroy said the following about the situation while speaking to the media prior to this week's Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour:

"Yeah, I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you're not going to take that well.

"So again, I'm living in reality, I don't know where he's living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't expect a hello or a handshake."

Both McIlroy and Reed are playing in the Dubai Desert Classic since the European Tour accepts players from both the PGA Tour and the breakaway LIV Golf tour, marking the first time both players have played in the same tournament since the subpoena.

While preparing on the practice range Wednesday, Reed seemingly attempted to get McIlroy's attention, but McIlroy ignored him, prompting Reed to toss a tee in his direction:

According to Mike Hall of Golf Monthly, McIlroy and other players are part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit Reed's lawyer, Larry Klayman, filed against the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in November.

In August, Reed also filed a defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee alleging both parties conspired with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to defame him for over a decade.

The lawsuit was refiled in September to include more parties from Golf Channel and Golfweek, but the PGA Tour was not listed.

The 32-year-old Reed, who won the 2018 Masters and is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, joined LIV Golf in June 2022.

Several PGA Tour golfers have been critical of the Saudi-owned LIV Golf and the golfers who have defected, and few have been more outspoken than McIlroy.

While McIlroy and Reed won't be on the same course often now that they are on different tours, they will likely both be part of the field for the 2023 Masters in April.