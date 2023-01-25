X

    LeBron James Praised for Historic Performance in Lakers' Loss to Clippers

    Adam WellsJanuary 25, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 22: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks to pass against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Moda Center on January 22, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    LeBron James may not have been in a celebratory mood after the Los Angeles Lakers' 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the four-time NBA MVP did make history with 46 points on 16-of-29 shooting from the field.

    Even though he's struggled with his three-point shot for most of the season, James found his stroke from behind the arc with a career-high nine threes against the Clippers.

    NBA @NBA

    46 points and a CAREER-HIGH 9 threes for <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a>.<br><br>He's the first player age 35 or older to make 9+ threes. <a href="https://t.co/T7qAK2Ra0d">pic.twitter.com/T7qAK2Ra0d</a>

    In addition to his own personal milestone in the game, James made NBA history by becoming the first player ever to score at least 40 points against all 30 teams. He also extended his streak of 20-point games to 29, 10 more than anyone else right now.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    LeBron James is the 1st player in NBA history with a 40-point game against all 30 franchises. <a href="https://t.co/2dkRT4E5xt">pic.twitter.com/2dkRT4E5xt</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Longest active streak of 20-point games:<br><br>29 – LeBron James<br>[gap]<br>19 – Jayson Tatum<br>16 – Lauri Markkanen <a href="https://t.co/W0a068E8a6">pic.twitter.com/W0a068E8a6</a>

    The Lakers continue to scuffle as they look to get back into the playoff mix in the Western Conference. Despite their struggles as a team, fans had nothing but praise for what James is doing 20 years into his career.

    𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 @_Talkin_NBA

    LeBron James is averaging 35.1 PPG since turning 38 years old (Leads the NBA)<br><br>NUTS! <a href="https://t.co/nB3oCcjXzr">pic.twitter.com/nB3oCcjXzr</a>

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    Salute <a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> . Doing things nobody has ever done. The very definition of 1 of 1. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/respect?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#respect</a>.

    Colb @___Colb___

    LeBron the greatest we've ever seen it's really not worth debating anymore.

    pickuphoop @pickuphoop

    LeBron is currently averaging 30.2 PPG in year 20 after averaging 30.3 PPG in year 19.

    ɴᴏᴛ @georgemikan

    LeBron since losing 2 starters in Davis and Lonnie:<br><br>▫️ 36.1 PPG on 62.7 TS%<br>▫️ 9.5 RPG, 7.8 APG<br>▫️ only 2.8 TOV, 1.0 PF<br>▫️ +26.6 On/Off (no garbage time)<br><br>Reaves also missed 9 of these games, but LeBron managed to carry(!) the Lakers to a 7-4 record. Davis is returning tonight.

    zeb @zebaIford

    Lebron the greatest to ever do it man i don't care

    Los 🍇 @LosPollosTV

    LEBRON IS THE GREATEST EVER!!! 🐐

    James is now within 177 points of tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list. If he maintains his current scoring average of 30.2 points per game, he will have an opportunity to move into the top spot on Feb. 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

    More important to the Lakers' playoff interest, though, is reinforcements are coming. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported after the loss that Anthony Davis is expected to return for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

    The Lakers are 13th in the Western Conference with a 22-26 record. They have gone a respectable 10-10 in 20 games without Davis. Getting him back with James playing at this level should make them much better going forward as they try to challenge for a playoff spot.

