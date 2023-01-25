X

    Clippers to Wear 'Stop the Violence' T-Shirts After Monterey Park Shootings

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 25, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: The LA Clippers logo is pictured on a uniform against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers are wearing "Stop the Violence" warmup shirts before Tuesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers following a Saturday night mass shooting in Monterey Park, California that killed 11 people.

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    The Clippers will wear these "Stop The Violence" shirts in pregame warmup tonight after the heartbreaking Monterey Park mass shooting that took 11 lives during the Lunar New Year celebration weekend. <a href="https://t.co/2gQVBSsXPT">pic.twitter.com/2gQVBSsXPT</a>

    Alongside the tragedy in Monterey Park, a second mass shooting occurred in Half Moon Bay, California on Tuesday, leaving seven dead.

    Ilhan Omar @IlhanMN

    11 lives lost in Monterey Park<br>7 lives lost in Half Moon Bay<br>2 lives lost in Des Moines<br><br>I refuse to let the news cycle move on. <br><br>We have the power to end gun violence and must act.

    According to the New York Times, there have already been 39 mass shootings—categorized as at least four people being injured or killed from gunshot wounds—in the United States in 2023 alone, over one mass shooting per day.

