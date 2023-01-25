Clippers to Wear 'Stop the Violence' T-Shirts After Monterey Park Shootings

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are wearing "Stop the Violence" warmup shirts before Tuesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers following a Saturday night mass shooting in Monterey Park, California that killed 11 people.

Alongside the tragedy in Monterey Park, a second mass shooting occurred in Half Moon Bay, California on Tuesday, leaving seven dead.

According to the New York Times, there have already been 39 mass shootings—categorized as at least four people being injured or killed from gunshot wounds—in the United States in 2023 alone, over one mass shooting per day.