Report: GM Monte McNair, Kings Agree to Contract Extension Amid Breakout Season

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings have signed general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

McNair had been in the role since 2020, but his previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The new deal extends his contract for three years, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

According to Wojnarowski, the Kings also plan to finalize a new contract with assistant GM Wes Wilcox, who has worked close with McNair in recent seasons.

Sacramento entered Tuesday with a 27-19 record, good for third in the Western Conference. It puts the team on pace for its first playoff appearance since 2006.

McNair inherited an organization that went 14 seasons without a winning record and helped transform the group into a legitimate contender in the West thanks to quality drafting and aggressive trades.

The GM's first draft pick with the team was Tyrese Haliburton, who was a steal at No. 12 overall in 2020. The point guard was later flipped to the Indiana Pacers in a deal that landed two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

Recent draft picks Keegan Murray and Davion Mitchell also play a significant role in the Kings rotation.

Offseason additions like Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk have made major impacts this season and are a key reason the squad has shot up the standings.

De'Aaron Fox, one of the few players from before 2020 still on the roster, signed a five-year extension with the team as one of McNair's first major moves. The point guard is now one of the league's top offensive players, averaging 24.0 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Hiring veteran coach Mike Brown this offseason has also paid off for the Kings with the 52-year-old an early contender for Coach of the Year.

The overall success has helped McNair earn an extension.